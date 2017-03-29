Clownvis Presley, April 2, Neurolux 

When Clownvis Presley appeared on America's Got Talent in 2010, judge Piers Morgan savaged him. "It is without any doubt, the worst act I've probably ever seen," he said. Things went downhill from there, with Presley disrespecting Ozzie Osbourne to Sharon's face and Nick Cannon considering "whipping some ass." Even mild mannered Howie Mandel had some choice words for the Elvis impersonator/clown: "F-ck off," he said.

As if that wasn't reason enough to want to bask in the bizarre concept, check out songs like "Jesus Christ Eatin' on a Chicken Wing," "The Cursive Song" (feat. Neil Hamburger) and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme set to "In the Ghetto."

We have no idea what a Clownvis Presley show would be like live, but Boiseans will be lucky enough to find out when he brings his brand of weirdness to the Neurolux.