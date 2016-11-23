Coeur d'Alene Police Department Linked to Rape Suit Against North Idaho College 

A lawsuit against North Idaho College, alleging the school failed to act on allegations a student was gang raped in November 2013, took a turn Nov. 15 when an attorney for the victim pointed to what she called a "troubling" connection between the NIC Board of Trustees and Coeur d'Alene Police Department.

"We have come to learn that Christie Wood, an elected trustee to the North Idaho College Board of Trustees, also works for the Coeur d'Alene Police Department," attorney Rebecca Rainey, of Boise-based Fisher, Rainey, Hudson, told Boise Weekly. "She knew of this through her role as a sergeant with the department."

The victim, a then-freshman at NIC, walked into the Coeur d'Alene Police Department in February 2014, telling detectives of the alleged assault at an off-campus residence. What's more, the student said she had several direct, in-person conversations with Sgt. Wood.

The amendment to the lawsuit against NIC came nearly three years to the day after the alleged attack, which the victim, then 17 years old, said took place Nov. 16, 2013 when she was raped by three male students.

Based on scores of NIC notes and emails obtained by Boise Weekly, college officials leading all the way up the organization chart to NIC's Resident Life director, counseling specialist and vice president of Student Services were aware of the allegation. However, instead of addressing the reported rape, the college instead chose to focus on the alleged victim's own behavior—which, by her admission, was "spiraling."

"The way the administration handled my case has altered my life dramatically," the young woman, who is not identified by name in order to protect her privacy, told BW. "I don't think that's how a college administration should see its students under any circumstance."

Meanwhile, the young woman's lawsuit against the college moves forwards.

"With the filing of this new amended complaint, the college has 60 more days to respond," said Rainey. "We're continuing to have discussions with attorneys representing the college on how best to resolve this."