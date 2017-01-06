Coeur d'Alene Schools, Newspaper Dismiss Teacher Salary Report as 'Fake News' 

click to enlarge
A report from Career Trends
lists three Idaho cities among the worst-paying cities for high-school teachers, with Coeur d'Alene named as the worst in the nation. The ranking doesn't sit well with the Coeur d'Alene School District or the Coeur d'Alene Press
,
which called the report "fake news."
Career Trends, produced by Graphiq, says it used 2016 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate the median salaries of U.S. high-school teachers. According to the report, Coeur d'Alene high-school teachers earn an average $36,470 per year, placing them dead last among 75 of the lowest-paying metro areas in the U.S.
"Not a chance," Coeur d'Alene School District Communications Director Laura Rumpler told the Coeur d'Alene Press.
"I don't know where they came up with their numbers, but they aren't even close."
Rumpler said the average salary for high-school teachers in the district is actually $45,668—nowhere near the published figure. The Coeur d'Alene Press
reported on the dispute Friday morning in a story dubbed "Teacher Pay Tale Amounts to Fake News."
Career Trends listed Idaho Falls as the 17th worst-paying city for high-school teachers and Boise as 28th worst in the nation.
click to enlarge
-
Screenshot Career Trends
-
Career Trends lists Coeur d'Alene as the nation's worst city when it comes to high school teacher salaries.