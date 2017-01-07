Cold, Windy, Wet: Treasure Valley Forecast Calls for Freezing Rain And a Lot More Snow 

click to enlarge
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning
, in effect 1 p.m. today through 5 p.m. Sunday. The forecast calls for 3-6 inches of snow amounts this afternoon and evening, with another 3-6 inches possible on Sunday.
A state of disaster emergency has been declared in Boise, Meridian and Ada County, and the Idaho National Guard has been mobilized to assist the Ada County Highway District remove snow. Resources in Boise and Meridian have also marshaled to assist ACHD, which hopes to complete neighborhood plowing by noon Sunday.
No-parking signs posted on meters around downtown Boise direct drivers to use parking garages so snow plows can clear streets over the next 48 hours, and city officials have stated any cars left in those no-parking spots—which they say are clearly marked—will be ticketed and towed. City crews will be out Saturday clearing sidewalks along major streets such as Vista Avenue, Broadway Avenue, State Street and Overland road, focusing on clearing paths around bus stops, fire hydrants and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps.
Meanwhile, forecasters are keeping a close eye on another major weather event expected to sweep into the region late Sunday. As temperatures rise, a Pacific storm system may turn snow into freezing rain through Monday morning. Temperatures are expected to dip again on Tuesday, bringing more snow into the region.

