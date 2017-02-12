College of Idaho Community Learning Class Demystifies U.S.-Russia Relations 

click to enlarge
Public Domain
Vladimir Lenin served as the head of the Russian Republic, transforming it into the Soviet Union.
In recent weeks, intelligence reports of Russians hacking the 2016 election and speculation on President Donald Trump's business relations in Russia have repeatedly dominated headlines. There is so much more to the world's largest country, though, and for anyone interested in learning about its rich history, there's a new College of Idaho Community Learning course
: "Understanding Russia."
“When people think about Russia, they often think about stereotypes in movies they’ve seen,” said College of Idaho professor Megan Dixon, who will teach the course. “My goal is to make it less of a stereotype and give some background and to think of Russia at this time as more than just its government.”
The class will consist of three Monday sessions running Feb. 13-March 6, and will cover Imperial and revolutionary Russia, the Soviet period and the emergence of the Russian Federation, as well issues in contemporary Russia.
“[Russia is] diverse and interesting, so I wanted to give people who are interested a bit more of a sense of that and what the history of it looks like,” Dixon said.
Enrollment in "Understanding Russia" is open to the public and costs $49 to attend. Register online
.