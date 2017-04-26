Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
Last Issue

April 26, 2017 Arts & Culture » Stage

Comedian Brian Regan 

By
All-you-can-laugh.

Jerry Metellus

All-you-can-laugh.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Comedian Brian Regan @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

    • Wed., May 3, 8 p.m. $52.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Locations

Brian Regan is a comedian's comedian: His bio is full of quotes from famous comics like Bill Burr, Marc Maron, Patton Oswalt, Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld. Regan is also a comic of the people: he's affable, relatable, never goes "blue" and jokes about the familiar—from Pop Tarts to politics—without ever being trite.

"I try to do stuff that interests me," Regan said. "And it changes over the years, so my topic choice and my approach evolve. ... I have some jokes about gun control, I've got a couple of jokes about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, I have a joke or two about the North Korean leader, but then two seconds later, I'm talking about the board game Trouble and the fact that the dice are in a bubble," he said. "I want it to be like a comedy buffet, I guess."

Brian Regan: He'll stuff your face with funny.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Morrison Center Recital Hall

More Stage »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Stage

  • <i>The Clean House</i> at BCT

    The Clean House at BCT

    A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Clean House was championed by The New York Times as a "gorgeous" production of "theatrical audacity and emotional richness."
    • by George Prentice
    • Apr 19, 2017
  • Ballet Idaho: <i>Peter Pan</i>

    Ballet Idaho: Peter Pan

    The tale gets yet another treatment, this time from Ballet Idaho, with a production choreographed by Peter Anastos and set to music by Camron DeLeone.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Apr 19, 2017
  • Bill Burr on Babies and Building a New Hour

    Bill Burr on Babies and Building a New Hour

    "I've learned, for the most part, parents are crazy people,"
    • by Amy Atkins
    • Apr 19, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation