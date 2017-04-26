Comedian Brian Regan 

Brian Regan is a comedian's comedian: His bio is full of quotes from famous comics like Bill Burr, Marc Maron, Patton Oswalt, Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld. Regan is also a comic of the people: he's affable, relatable, never goes "blue" and jokes about the familiar—from Pop Tarts to politics—without ever being trite.

"I try to do stuff that interests me," Regan said. "And it changes over the years, so my topic choice and my approach evolve. ... I have some jokes about gun control, I've got a couple of jokes about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, I have a joke or two about the North Korean leader, but then two seconds later, I'm talking about the board game Trouble and the fact that the dice are in a bubble," he said. "I want it to be like a comedy buffet, I guess."

Brian Regan: He'll stuff your face with funny.