Concert for Kids Benefiting the Idaho Youth Ranch 

Sisters Allison, Meegan and Natalie Closner took the name of their band from the tiny town of Joseph, Ore. They were headed to the farming community to visit their grandfather. Allison compiled a road trip playlist titled "Joseph." Almost immediately, the Closners—who had been performing as Dearborn—realized their connection to the place. "It just hit us all," said Natalie. "That's what this is and who we are, these are the sounds of the land that we've lived on."

Joseph is coming to Boise for the Concert for Kids, presented by 94.9 The River and Knitting Factory, benefiting the Idaho Youth Ranch. The all ages show is a shouldn't-miss chance to catch a must-see band we'll hear more about. (Joseph opens for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Thursday, May 25 at Taco Bell Arena.)