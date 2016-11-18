Construction Fences in Grove Plaza Removed For Holiday Season 

-
George Prentice
-
CCDC Development Director Todd Bunderson (left) and Executive Director John Brunelle (right) admire the view in the Grove Plaza.
With their eyes set on the Empty Bowls
event Friday, Nov. 25 and the lighting of the Downtown Boise Associations's holiday tree later that evening, the Capital City Development Corporation announced this morning its renovation of the Grove Plaza was ahead of schedule.
Given progress on construction, the fences in the hub and west spoke of the Grove have been removed for the first time since May 2015, affording more-than-expected public access to the plaza during the holiday season.
click to enlarge
-
Leila Ramella-Rader
-
The Grove Plaza's "giving tree" will encourage visitors to donate to the Women's and Children's Alliance.
Meanwhile, the Grove has been busy with seasonal preparations. The holiday tree was hauled into the Grove Plaza earlier this week; the annual Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees
begins Tuesday, Nov. 22; and Empty Bowls and the tree lighting will both occur on the day after Thanksgiving.
Boise-based contractor McAlvain Construction is expected to complete the Grove remodel by June 2017, in time for the Alive After Five concert series to launch.
CCDC sold thousands of personalized bricks to be laid in the Grove, which are taking their place alongside the nearly 14,000 "founders' bricks." The final opportunity for a brick purchase will be New Year's Eve.