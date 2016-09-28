Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 21
Last Issue

September 28, 2016 News » Citydesk

Construction of Idaho Airstrip for Bruce Willis Halted By Zoning Violation 

By
click to enlarge Bruce Willis - GAGE SKIDMORE, CC BY 3.0
Actor Bruce Willis' plans to build a private airstrip east of Fairfield has been put in a holding pattern after a Ketchum attorney told Camas County officials the project was in violation of a local ordinance.

In early September, Mike Grbic, a property manager for the actor, told the Idaho Mountain Express that Willis was constructing a runway about 10 miles east of Fairfield that he would call the "Soldier Field Airport." Plans were to build a 100-foot-wide, 8,500-foot-long runway. The project was not without its critics, with some residents complaining about the airstrip's impact on wildlife.

Now, the Mountain Express reports that work was halted when it was learned the proposed airstrip sat on a site zoned for agricultural use. According to the Camas County Planning and Zoning ordinance, "only feedlots, employee housing, stockyards, nurseries and roadside stands" could be built on land zoned for agricultural use. A stop-work notice was issued Sept. 21. 

The Camas County Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to take up the issue and a possible rewrite of the zoning ordinance at a public hearing slated for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the county offices in Fairfield.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Bruce Willis

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation