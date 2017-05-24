Search
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 24
May 24, 2017

Cook's Essentials Jumbo BBQ Skewers 

By
Kelsey Hawes

Here's a new tool we've been anxious to share with you, but wanted to wait until outdoor cooking season began in earnest.

With Memorial Day, one of the biggest barbecuing holiday weekends upon us, the timing is perfect for bringing you the Cook's Essentials Jumbo BBQ Skewers.

The simple why-didn't-someone-think-of-it-sooner design features two rods instead of one, which keeps beef, chicken, pork, shrimp and veggies from spinning around or falling off once the cooking starts, and keeping skewered goodies stable results in a more even grill.

The skewer handles are cushy and easy to grip and even have a small bit that slides down the dual rods and neatly pushes the food off onto a plate.

The 21-inch skewers are bundled in packages of four, and sold exclusively through QVC.

