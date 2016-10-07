Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 5
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
October 07, 2016 News » Citydesk

Testimony: Ammon Bundy Likes the U.S. Government (When It Comes to Taking $530K SBA Loan) 

ADAM ROSENLUND
Ammon Bundy, one of the ringleaders in the January armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in eastern Oregon, admitted in a federal courtroom Thursday that he doesn't have any problem dealing with the U.S. government—especially when it comes to taking public funds.

The Associated Press reports Bundy, in a rapid-fire cross-examination from federal prosecutors, admitted to receiving a $530,000 U.S. Small Business Administration loan. Bundy said he "supported" the federal government, but not when it came to land management.

During the same cross-examination, Bundy also insisted that he was not the "leader" of the occupation, in spite of the fact that minutes before he referred to the other occupiers as his "followers."

Rather, Bundy said he teaches "core principles" and leaves it to others to interpret and act on them.

Bundy also testified that he "moved freely" during the occupation, traveling to nearby Burns, Ore., for Chinese food and to Emmett, Idaho, on three occasions to visit his wife and children. Bundy also insisted he was constantly being watched, testifying "there were men in the trees and everywhere else" and he "believed my life was in extreme danger if I moved in any way."

Bundy is one of seven men and women charged with the takeover of the Malheur refuge during a 41-day occupation. 
