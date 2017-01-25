Crafting Resistance Opening Reception 

Shortly after the November elections, Boise artist Kelly Knopp called President Donald Trump "a political cartoonist's dream." It isn't just Trump's coiffure or mannerisms that have made him the darling of caricaturists: His rhetoric has instilled in many the thought he may not be a president for all Americans. However, artists have long worked in an ancient tradition of protest. Crafting Resistance, an exhibition featuring 20 artists from across North America, offers a broad view of how artists deal with social issues. See works by Canadian pop protest artist Jesse Purcell, Mexican muralist Mazatl, and metalworker and ceramacist Cannupa Hanska Luger from New Mexico, tackling issues from environmental degradation, to consumer culture, political oppression and war.