Crowd Packs Linen Building For Standing Rock Presentation, Petitions Boise City Hall 

Harrison Berry
Dozens of people turned out to Linen Building to show solidarity with the #NoDAPL demonstrations.
Dallas Gudgell and Mike Cutler asked members of the crowd at the Linen Building Sunday night to put away their cellphones. Native American prayers, like the one they were about to perform, are passed down orally; filming them would be committing sacrilege. They then prayed to the four elements, laying particular emphasis on water, which they and the assembled audience said is endangered by the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Harrison Berry
Dallas (left) and Mike (right) talked with the audience at the Linen Building before leading it in a Native American prayer.
"When I hear the leaders talk, they always say this is a spiritual gathering," said Cutler.
"It's time to take back some of the things we've forgotten about taking care of the Earth," added Gudgell.
The group came together to learn more about the pipeline and ongoing, frequently violent demonstrations
between protesters and law enforcement that have occurred at Standing Rock in North Dakota
. Organizers also hoped to send a petition to Boise City Hall, urging the Boise City Council to pass a resolution in support of "water protectors" blocking the completion of the pipeline.
Other cities, including Seattle and Portland, Ore., have done so already. One of the organizers of the Nov. 27 event, Anthony Lee, of Allied Action Group
, said grassroots resistance and enlisting the support of those with political power were keys to ending the standoff near Cannonball, N.D.
"It's not until there's a rumble from below that [government agencies and the corporations financing and constructing DAPL] do something about it," Lee said.
City of Boise officials did not immediately return a request for comment.