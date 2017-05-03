Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 3
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
Last Issue

May 03, 2017 Food & Drink » Food News

Culinary Walkabout 

By
picks_chefwalkabout_123rf.jpg

123RF

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Metro Meals on Wheels Culinary Walkabout @ Boise Centre

    • Thu., May 4, 6-9 p.m. $75, $500 table for 10
    • Buy Tickets

With a direct threat to funding coming from the White House, support for the Meals on Wheels program is important now more than ever. Metro Meals on Wheels provides services to more than 1,600 senior citizens in Ada County each week, but it needs help. You can do your part in sustaining this lifeline for homebound residents and get a sampling of stellar cuisine in return. The 20th annual Culinary Walkabout features at least 20 local restaurants ranging from Andrades to Zee Catering, who will gather Thursday, May 4 at the Boise Centre to offer some of their finest fare.

Adding a little flair to the affair—and in a nod to May 4 being Star Wars Day—this year's Walkabout features a Star Wars theme, and participants are encouraged to dress for the occasion.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Boise Centre

More Food News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Food News

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation