With a direct threat to funding coming from the White House, support for the Meals on Wheels program is important now more than ever. Metro Meals on Wheels provides services to more than 1,600 senior citizens in Ada County each week, but it needs help. You can do your part in sustaining this lifeline for homebound residents and get a sampling of stellar cuisine in return. The 20th annual Culinary Walkabout features at least 20 local restaurants ranging from Andrades to Zee Catering, who will gather Thursday, May 4 at the Boise Centre to offer some of their finest fare.

Adding a little flair to the affair—and in a nod to May 4 being Star Wars Day—this year's Walkabout features a Star Wars theme, and participants are encouraged to dress for the occasion.