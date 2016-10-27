Cutoff of Federal Funds Shutters North-Central Idaho Homeless Shelter 

click to enlarge
The doors are now closed at Sojourners' Alliance
in Moscow, the only homeless shelter in the north central Idaho region that serves single men, after losing a federal grant. Today's Lewiston Tribune reports
the shelter went dark when officials learned a $102,000 HUD grant would not be renewed—the shelter may not be able to accept new residents until 2017.
The Tribune
reports some local fundraising was able to keep the shelter open a little longer after the federal grant lapsed, but unless Sojourners' Alliance changes its criteria for residents—it must admit homeless men directly from a hospital or jail—federal funding may be permanently denied.
The shelter housed men from throughout the region, with about 30 percent coming from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.