Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 21
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 14
Last Issue

September 21, 2016 Music » Listen Here

Staff Pick

Cyndi Lauper, Tears for Fears Sept. 21-22; Outlaw Field 

By
listenhere_cyndilauper_promophoto.jpg

Courtesy

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Outlaw Field: Cyndi Lauper @ Idaho Botanical Garden

    • Wed., Sept. 21, 7 p.m. $38.50-$43.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

  • Outlaw Field: Tears for Fears @ Idaho Botanical Garden

    • Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m. $50-$55, $700 VIP table for 6
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

It's hard to believe Cyndi Lauper, the most fun-havingest girl of the late-20th century, turned 63 in June. Age ain't nuthin' but a number, of course, and Lauper still has the pop-rock chops of that neon-haired sensation whose 1983 hit "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" spawned a 1985 film starring Sarah Jessica Parker and served as an anthem for the decade.

When Lauper comes to Outlaw Field in Boise on Wednesday, Sept. 21 she'll bring with her new country tunes and blues legend Charlie Musselwhite as a special guest.

If you still wanna have fun and aren't ready to leave the '80s behind, catch British new wave, synthpop duo Tears for Fears as Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith showcase material from their forthcoming album, set for release in 2017. That's right, 36 years and they're still cutting records.

Tears for Fears will take the Outlaw Field stage Thursday, Sept. 22 after a rescheduled date in the City of Trees. Tickets from the earlier, canceled show will be honored.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Readers also liked…

More Listen Here »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Michaela French @ O'Michael's Pub & Grill

    • FREE

  • Chuck Smith Trio @ Chandlers Steakhouse

    • Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 26 FREE

  • Ada Library Lake Hazel Branch World Music Celebration @ Ada Community Library Lake Hazel Branch

    • Sat., Sept. 24, 2 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation