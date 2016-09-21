Cyndi Lauper, Tears for Fears Sept. 21-22; Outlaw Field 

It's hard to believe Cyndi Lauper, the most fun-havingest girl of the late-20th century, turned 63 in June. Age ain't nuthin' but a number, of course, and Lauper still has the pop-rock chops of that neon-haired sensation whose 1983 hit "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" spawned a 1985 film starring Sarah Jessica Parker and served as an anthem for the decade.

When Lauper comes to Outlaw Field in Boise on Wednesday, Sept. 21 she'll bring with her new country tunes and blues legend Charlie Musselwhite as a special guest.

If you still wanna have fun and aren't ready to leave the '80s behind, catch British new wave, synthpop duo Tears for Fears as Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith showcase material from their forthcoming album, set for release in 2017. That's right, 36 years and they're still cutting records.

Tears for Fears will take the Outlaw Field stage Thursday, Sept. 22 after a rescheduled date in the City of Trees. Tickets from the earlier, canceled show will be honored.