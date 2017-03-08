Dato Duo Kids' Synth (Pre-Treefort) 

Neuroscientists at USC published the results of a five-year study in 2016 that showed kids who learned a musical instrument were better able to "detect changes in tonal environment and [had] an accelerated maturity of auditory processing as measured by cortical auditory evoked potentials to musical notes."

In other words, teach a child to play music and he or she will develop a good ear.

If you're a parent and trying to decide whether to start your young one on the piano or violin, maybe consider another option: the synthesizer.

Envisioned by a pair of super endearing Dutch dads, the Dato Duo is a kid-sized synth built rugged enough to be played hard but sophisticated enough even 3-year-olds can jam out.

The Dato Duo was the result of a successful Kickstarter campaign and units are expected to begin being shipped in April.

In the meantime, preorder yours for about $350—substantially less money than a violin.