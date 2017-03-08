Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 1
Last Issue

March 08, 2017 BW Picks » Find

Dato Duo Kids' Synth (Pre-Treefort) 

By
find_datoduo_engaget.jpg

Engaget

Neuroscientists at USC published the results of a five-year study in 2016 that showed kids who learned a musical instrument were better able to "detect changes in tonal environment and [had] an accelerated maturity of auditory processing as measured by cortical auditory evoked potentials to musical notes."

In other words, teach a child to play music and he or she will develop a good ear.

If you're a parent and trying to decide whether to start your young one on the piano or violin, maybe consider another option: the synthesizer.

Envisioned by a pair of super endearing Dutch dads, the Dato Duo is a kid-sized synth built rugged enough to be played hard but sophisticated enough even 3-year-olds can jam out.

The Dato Duo was the result of a successful Kickstarter campaign and units are expected to begin being shipped in April.

In the meantime, preorder yours for about $350—substantially less money than a violin.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Find »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Rumi Night

Latest in Find

  • HSF Spill and Flood Package

    HSF Spill and Flood Package

    The smart money is on being prepared, and one of the easiest ways is with an HSF Spill and Flood Package.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Mar 1, 2017
  • TrackR

    TrackR

    Compatible with iPhones and Androids, TrackR sends a signal to a shiny, circular fob attached to your keys or tucked into your wallet.
    • by George Prentice
    • Feb 22, 2017
  • Stanley Stainless Steel Shots + Flask Gift Pack

    Stanley Stainless Steel Shots + Flask Gift Pack

    Treat yo' self
    • by Amy Atkins
    • Feb 15, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation