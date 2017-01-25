Search
Boise Weekly
Arts & Culture » Culture

DCI: A T. Rex Named Sue 

Other than in movies and books, what we see of clade Dinosauria IRL is often just a few small fossil fragments—until now. The Discovery Center of Idaho recently welcomed "A T. rex named Sue," a traveling exhibit of the "largest, best-preserved and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex ever found."

At 13-feet tall and more than 40-feet long, Sue is a replica made of more than 250 "bones" cast from the original T. rex fossils found in 1990 in Faith, S.D. Purchased for $8.4 million by the Field Museum in Chicago, Sue has been traveling since 2000, bringing with her interactive activities and additional casts, which allow visitors an up-close experience.

We should all look so good at 65 million years old.

