Boise Weekly
October 10, 2016 Arts » Lit

Death Rattle 2016: Literary Festival Wraps up With Explicit Poetry Reading 

By
Death Rattle emcees Marshall Harris (left) and Griffin Rae Birdsong (right) kick off the explicit poetry reading at Pete's Tavern in Nampa.
  • Ben Schultz
  • Death Rattle emcees Marshall Harris (left) and Griffin Rae Birdsong (right) kick off the explicit poetry reading at Pete's Tavern in Nampa.
The 2016 Death Rattle Writers Festival concluded Sunday, Oct. 9 with an explicit poetry reading in the back room of Pete's Tavern—aka "The Cave". A crowd of more than 50 people packed into the small space, bantered with the readers and laughed uproariously.

As befitted the event's description, poem topics included boozing and graphic sex with both real and fictional characters. The reading also featured an analysis of the current presidential race by local poet Ben Duran, which went as follows: "What the fuck?"

Duran noted this was a work in progress.
