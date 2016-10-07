Death Rattle 2016: The Spill Gets Spooky with X-Files-Inspired Theme 

The 2016 Death Rattle Writers Festival
kicked off Oct 6 with a day of festivities including a special edition of storytelling open mic The Spill.
Various speakers and anonymous contributors told true (or true-ish) stories on the theme: "The Truth is Out There." Subjects included secret oil tycoons, mutant werewolves, near-death experiences while cliff-jumping and dead crows mysteriously falling from the sky.
"Some people celebrate Christmas early," said emcee Nicholas Darlinton. "We start celebrating Halloween in mid-February."
The festival, now in its third year, continues through Sunday, Oct. 9, featuring readings, performances, music and other events at various locations around Nampa.