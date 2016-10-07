Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 5
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 28
Last Issue

October 07, 2016 Arts » Lit

Death Rattle 2016: The Spill Gets Spooky with X-Files-Inspired Theme 

By
Death Rattle organizer Diana Forgione kicks off The Spill open mic with an excerpt from The X-Files.

Ben Schultz

Death Rattle organizer Diana Forgione kicks off The Spill open mic with an excerpt from The X-Files.

Related Events

  • Death Rattle Writers Festival (Literature)

    • Through Oct. 9
The 2016 Death Rattle Writers Festival kicked off Oct 6 with a day of festivities including a special edition of storytelling open mic The Spill.

Various speakers and anonymous contributors told true (or true-ish) stories on the theme: "The Truth is Out There." Subjects included secret oil tycoons, mutant werewolves, near-death experiences while cliff-jumping and dead crows mysteriously falling from the sky.

"Some people celebrate Christmas early," said emcee Nicholas Darlinton. "We start celebrating Halloween in mid-February."

The festival, now in its third year, continues through Sunday, Oct. 9, featuring readings, performances, music and other events at various locations around Nampa. 
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , ,

Readers also liked…

More Lit »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Lit

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation