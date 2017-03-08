Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
March 08, 2017

Dietrich: Idaho Teen, Community Grapple With Aftermath of Assault 

He keeps asking, "Why me? These are my friends."

By
It started with locker room taunting, bullying and racial slurs. Then it led to an offer for a hug. The hug turned into a restraining hold and the hold became an assault. The victim—a kid who just wanted everyone to like him—bled…

