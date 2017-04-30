Demonstrators Call on Idaho Governor to Keep Promise at People's Climate March 

click to enlarge
-
Harrison Berry
-
Almost 1,000 people attended the People's March for Climate in Boise.
In a 2007 executive order, Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter recognized the effect of greenhouse gasses on the economy and energy security. He did not mention "climate change" by name. On Saturday, almost 1,000 people gathered at the Idaho Statehouse to register their disapproval with Gem State leaders for failing to address—even by Otter's low standard—what Boise City Council President Pro Tem Lauren McLean called "the defining issue of our time."
"You call on us to lead on climate," she said at the People's Climate March in Idaho. "Together we'll fight for the climate."
McLean outlined city initiatives designed to combat climate change, including extending the geothermal system, promoting green construction
and alternative transit, and Boise's upcoming composting program
. Other speakers included Boise Democratic Rep. Ilana Rubel
, environmental engineer Walker Grimshaw, Celia Espinoza of Idaho Stands with Standing Rock, Rev. Sara LaWall of the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and others.
In the crowd, Nikki Armstrong held a sign for "Protect Our Winters
," a national climate change advocacy organization founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones. Armstrong said climate change is a worldwide phenomenon that affects far more than winter recreation. One example: Snowpack runoff often fails to fill Idaho reservoirs, endangering the water supply.
"The biggest thing we lose is our summer water," she said.