Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 19
Last Issue

April 30, 2017 News » Citydesk

Demonstrators Call on Idaho Governor to Keep Promise at People's Climate March 

By
click to enlarge - Almost 1,000 people attended the People's March for Climate in Boise. - - HARRISON BERRY
  • Harrison Berry
  • Almost 1,000 people attended the People's March for Climate in Boise.
In a 2007 executive order, Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter recognized the effect of greenhouse gasses on the economy and energy security. He did not mention "climate change" by name. On Saturday, almost 1,000 people gathered at the Idaho Statehouse to register their disapproval with Gem State leaders for failing to address—even by Otter's low standard—what Boise City Council President Pro Tem Lauren McLean called "the defining issue of our time."

"You call on us to lead on climate," she said at the People's Climate March in Idaho. "Together we'll fight for the climate."

McLean outlined city initiatives designed to combat climate change, including extending the geothermal system, promoting green construction and alternative transit, and Boise's upcoming composting program. Other speakers included Boise Democratic Rep. Ilana Rubel, environmental engineer Walker Grimshaw, Celia Espinoza of Idaho Stands with Standing Rock, Rev. Sara LaWall of the Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship and others.

In the crowd, Nikki Armstrong held a sign for "Protect Our Winters," a national climate change advocacy organization founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones. Armstrong said climate change is a worldwide phenomenon that affects far more than winter recreation. One example: Snowpack runoff often fails to fill Idaho reservoirs, endangering the water supply.

"The biggest thing we lose is our summer water," she said.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • April 30, 2017: What to Know

    April 30, 2017: What to Know

    Will Ferrell gives Donald Trump some fashion advice; another airline roughs up customers; pass the potatoes please, Mr. Zuckerberg; a big draft day for two Boise State Broncos; and a rare reunion of the surviving stars of The Godfather.
    • by George Prentice
    • Apr 30, 2017
  • April 29, 2017: What to Know

    April 29, 2017: What to Know

    A robust snowpack in the Boise Mountains; a People's Climate Change rally at the Statehouse; a lawsuit over public defense; a yellow fever warning from the CDC; and Donald Trump won't be at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, but he'll certainly be on the menu.
    • by George Prentice
    • Apr 29, 2017
  • April 28, 2017: What to Know

    April 28, 2017: What to Know

    Donald Trump thinks being President was going to be easier, Barack Obama rakes in major dollars for appearances, a big gift from Zoo Boise to help preserve the Foothills and Heineken tries something different in its new ad campaign.
    • by George Prentice
    • Apr 28, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation