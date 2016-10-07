Despite Public Resistance, Camp Rainbow Gold Applies for Blaine County Conditional Use Permit 

click to enlarge
Harrison Berry
Camp Rainbow Gold Executive Director Elizabeth Lizberg.
The mission of Camp Rainbow Gold is to help children affected by cancer—whether they are fighting or have survived the disease—experience the outdoors. It's also a boon to families. But, since its inception, it has been hampered by having to lease facilities.
That situation could soon change. The organization announced Oct. 6 it has submitted a conditional use permit for a parcel of land in Blaine County, which would be a key moment in its march toward self-sufficiency.
"This is the next big step toward our dream of owning our own camp," wrote CRG Executive Director Elizabeth Lizberg
in a statement. "We have had tremendous help to complete this application and could not be more grateful for the help we continue to receive."
As part of a donor agreement with Rich and Nancy Robbins, the organization purchased a 275-acre property near the Blaine County town of Triumph. As part of the deal, the Robbins' will donate $1.76 million to CRG, contingent on the camp closing on the sale, which amounts to $3.75 million.
Some neighbors, however, weren't happy with the prospect of the camp being located in their town.
"You guys are throwing Triumph under the bus," said resident Bill Collins, who said the amount and speed of car traffic is a concern.
Residents also said fire near the camp could be a concern—the Beaver Creek Fire in 2013 forced evacuations throughout the rugged area. According to the Idaho Mountain Express
, however, Bureau of Land Management officials said nearby wetlands and greenery would be a help to firefighters protecting the camp. In addition, a traffic specialist told residents the camp would not significantly increase wait times.
Early drafts of the future Camp Rainbow Gold facility include 11 camp buildings and 14 cabins. According to CRG, the application has taken into account neighbors' concerns about the project. Construction time on the facility is expected to last 22 months, provided Blaine County Planning and Zoning approves its permit application.