Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
March 27, 2017 News » Citydesk

Developers Reach Terms on Land Proposed for Downtown Boise Baseball Stadium 

By
A $41 million baseball stadium is proposed for land framed by Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive.
  • Courtesy Boise Hawks
  • A $41 million baseball stadium is proposed for land framed by Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive.
Management with the Boise Hawks baseball team said Monday they haven't yet scored a home run in their effort to place a new baseball stadium in downtown Boise, but they've certainly reached first base.

Greenstone Properties, a development company that has teamed with the Hawks, confirmed Monday it has come to terms with St. Luke's Health System on an 11-acre parcel of land at the corner of Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive currently owned by the hospital. The developers' initial plans are to build a multi-use stadium for the Hawks, also to be used for a possible minor league soccer team, prep sports tournaments, concerts and festivals. Developers are also proposing to build approximately $60 million of retail, office and parking space near the stadium.

“This was a critical piece in putting the stadium and development puzzle together," said Jeff Eiseman, president of the Boise Hawks and Agon Sports Entertainment. "We are grateful for the continued friendship and support of St. Luke’s and are excited about working with the city in earnest on the redevelopment of this new urban renewal district.”

It is estimated a new stadium could cost about $41 million. Greenstone has indicated it would pay about $1 million but will also look to some public sources, including the Greater Boise Auditorium District, the Capital City Development Corporation and the city of Boise for funding options.

“We are very excited about this milestone," said Boise Mayor Dave Bieter in a prepared statement. "With retail, restaurants and office space, this multi-use urban stadium and surrounding development will be the cornerstone of our growing River Street neighborhood in downtown."

Meanwhile, Boise City Councilman Scott Ludwig, who is also an attorney and developer, has been acting as a go-between for Greenstone, St. Luke's, CCDC and GBAD.

"Now it is time for the city of Boise, CCDC and GBAD to do the same in keeping with our commitment to preserve and enhance the quality of life Boiseans cherish as we grow and seek new economic development opportunities," he said.

Greenstone Properties, a development company that has teamed with the Hawks, confirmed Monday that it has come to terms with St. Luke's Health System on an 11-acre parcel of land at the corner of Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive.
  • Courtesy Boise Hawks
  • Greenstone Properties, a development company that has teamed with the Hawks, confirmed Monday that it has come to terms with St. Luke's Health System on an 11-acre parcel of land at the corner of Americana Boulevard and Shoreline Drive.

