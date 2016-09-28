Dietrich School Investigation Confirms Sexual Assault on Mentally Disabled Student Was 'Likely' 

click to enlarge
As criminal proceedings and a civil lawsuit continue to make their way through the courts, an independent investigation by the Deitrich School System has concluded that it "was more likely than not" that a mentally disabled football player
was sexually assaulted
with a coat hanger by three classmates at Dietrich High School in October 2015.
This morning's Twin Falls Times-News reports
the school district's own investigation included more than two dozen interviews of students, coaches and parents, concluding there was "evidence of misconduct among students that (included) sexual harassment, bullying behavior and sexual assault."
Meanwhile, the family of the alleged victim has brought a civil lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages against the school district, the district superintendent, five school board members, the principal of Dietrich High School and four football coaches.
Two of the three alleged assailants
are being charged as adults with felony counts of forcible sexual penetration by the use of a foreign object. A third suspect is being charged in juvenile court
but, since his case is sealed, the exact charge has not been revealed. Prosecutors said the third suspect helped to lure the victim to the scene of the sexual assault.