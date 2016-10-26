Dine Out Downtown Boise Restaurant Week 

Call it "restaurant week," call it "dine out downtown," call it anything you like. Maybe it should be called "the best damn deal in town." Thousands of people participate in this 10-day delight, but we're still stunned at how many people don't take advantage of this once-a-year opportunity to eat at Boise's best restaurants for amazing prices. With chefs at 28 downtown restaurants crafting some gourmet gourmet prix-fixe menus this year, you can grab a two-course lunch for as little as $10 or a two-course dinner for the insane low price of $15, or a full three-course gourmet dinner for $30. Some small plate options are available. No tickets are needed, but reservations and a healthy appetite are a good idea (contact restaurants directly). Check the Downtown Boise Association website for a list of participating eateries.