Dita Von Teese: 'Your Beauty Mark' Book Signing 

Burlesque has evolved into an artform comprising humor, drama, flexibility, athleticism, beauty and sensuality. Dita Von Teese is arguably the poster girl for contemporary burlesque, her high-caliber performances elevating both her and the art of burlesque to pop-culture status.

Von Teese's unique style has made her an icon and in her new book, Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide To Eccentric Glamour, she shares a wealth of information on beauty and health from her own experience as well as industry makeup, hair and exercise gurus.

On Friday, Nov. 25, she'll share on a whole different level with a visit to Boise for a Your Beauty Mark signing. It's a chance to discover your inner eccentric and meet Von Teese, who Julie Newmar called "the most completely beautiful woman of this century."