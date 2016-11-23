Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 23
November 23, 2016 Arts » Lit

Dita Von Teese: 'Your Beauty Mark' Book Signing 

Von Teese is bringing her beauty book to Boise

By
picks_yourbeautymark_bookcover.jpg

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Dita Von Teese Book Signing @ Enchanting Objects

    • Fri., Nov. 25, 6 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

Burlesque has evolved into an artform comprising humor, drama, flexibility, athleticism, beauty and sensuality. Dita Von Teese is arguably the poster girl for contemporary burlesque, her high-caliber performances elevating both her and the art of burlesque to pop-culture status.

Von Teese's unique style has made her an icon and in her new book, Your Beauty Mark: The Ultimate Guide To Eccentric Glamour, she shares a wealth of information on beauty and health from her own experience as well as industry makeup, hair and exercise gurus.

On Friday, Nov. 25, she'll share on a whole different level with a visit to Boise for a Your Beauty Mark signing. It's a chance to discover your inner eccentric and meet Von Teese, who Julie Newmar called "the most completely beautiful woman of this century."

