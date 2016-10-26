Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
October 26, 2016 Arts » Culture

Diwali: The Festival of Lights 

Light a candle for peace at Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

Nikhil Gangavane

Light a candle for peace at Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

    Diwali @ Boise Hare Krishna Cultural Center

    • Sun., Oct. 30, 6:45-9:30 p.m. FREE

Diwali is one of the most important festivals in India. During its five-day run, Hindus, Buddhist, Jains and Sikhs make a stand against darkness during the first new moon of autumn by lighting millions of candles, purchasing new clothes and decorating their homes and offices. They're celebrating the triumph of good over evil, light over dark and knowledge over ignorance. This year, that new moon rises over Boise Sunday, Oct. 30, at just before midnight and, to celebrate, the Hare Krishna Temple and Vedic Cultural Center is hosting a celebration including a moral play from The Ramayana, a dance performance and activities for kids including dressing as characters from classic Indian literature. As with so many activities and celebrations at the BHKCC, this one ends with a feast, so bring your appetite.

