Diwali: The Festival of Lights 

Diwali is one of the most important festivals in India. During its five-day run, Hindus, Buddhist, Jains and Sikhs make a stand against darkness during the first new moon of autumn by lighting millions of candles, purchasing new clothes and decorating their homes and offices. They're celebrating the triumph of good over evil, light over dark and knowledge over ignorance. This year, that new moon rises over Boise Sunday, Oct. 30, at just before midnight and, to celebrate, the Hare Krishna Temple and Vedic Cultural Center is hosting a celebration including a moral play from The Ramayana, a dance performance and activities for kids including dressing as characters from classic Indian literature. As with so many activities and celebrations at the BHKCC, this one ends with a feast, so bring your appetite.