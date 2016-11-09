Donald Trump is the Next President of the United States 

This was actually a not-entirely-horrible election night for women

So Hillary Clinton didn’t win the presidency, but plenty of other women had a better election night.

The organization Across Women’s Lives has been sharing the news throughtout the night:

🎉🎉🎉 #ElectionNight is proving to be a strong one for down ticket women of color 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/cTnXdUqriQ — Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) November 9, 2016

More! 🇺🇸🎉 | For the first time in history, there will be three Asian American women in the U.S. Senate in January. https://t.co/Vodqg5kJbm — Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) November 9, 2016

AND! 👏🏽🇺🇸 | Minnesota's Ilhan Omar @IlhanMN will be nation's first Somali-American legislator https://t.co/19ke6ne7fp — Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) November 9, 2016

And in Nevada, repro rights champ @CatherineForNV became the first Latina senator in U.S. HISTORY! 💪🏽🇺🇸 https://t.co/gylYEzED0a — Across Women's Lives (@womenslives) November 9, 2016

UPDATE: 11/9/16 1:10 AM MST

'America will no longer settle for anything but the best'

Donald Trump has just finished delivering his victory speech in New York. It was triumphant but also conciliatory: He began by thanking Hillary Clinton, to whom he said the country owned "a major debt of service," then promised to be "president for all Americans."

"America will no longer settle for anything but the best," he said. "We must reclaim our country's destiny and dream big and bold and daring."

UPDATE: 11/9/16 12:40 AM MST

President-Elect Donald Trump: It’s official

The Associated Press has called the election for Donald Trump. He will be the 45th president of the United States.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is elected president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yJpgfsAbc6 — The Associated Press (@AP) November 9, 2016

UPDATE: 11/9/16 11:30 PM MST

Are we looking at a 'black swan' election?

As Donald Trump appears to take the lead, one phrase commentators keep coming back to is “black swan election.”

No, it’s nothing to do with Natalie Portman in a tutu (more’s the pity). It refers to a theory developed by Lebanese-American thinker Nassim Nicholas Taleb: He cites a Latin expression about something being “as rare as a black swan.” At the time, no one thought black swans existed. Except that they do.

In other words: Something that everyone thought was impossible might be entirely possible.

You probably get the metaphor by now.

UPDATE: 11/8/16 9:40 PM MST

Brexit, take 2? The world’s markets think so

With the battleground states of Ohio and Florida called for Donald Trump, and North Carolina looking likely, the world’s financial markets are contemplating the possibility that he might actually win this thing. And by “contemplating,” I mean “panicking wildly at.”

Here’s a snapshot of what's happening right now:

See how global markets are reacting to the rising odds of a Trump win: https://t.co/TNhvXiBNuP.. More here: https://t.co/dmOLHNyTsg pic.twitter.com/diGPgx4ZxI — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) November 9, 2016

American and European markets are closed, but futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down to the tune of somewhere around 4 percent. Likewise futures for the S&P 500. Oil is losing value, too.

The DOW is now lower than it was on 9/11.



Let that sink in.#ElectionNight — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) November 9, 2016

Meanwhile the Mexican peso is currently the lowest it has ever been against the dollar. The currency has lost nearly 12 percent in the past few hours. That’s because a Trump White House would cancel Mexico’s free trade agreements with the US, not to mention make it pay to build a massive border wall.

Breaking News: The Mexican peso has seen its steepest dive in more than 20 years tonight https://t.co/rbmLhxgGR2 pic.twitter.com/AnR7t8H2Iz — Financial Times (@FT) November 9, 2016

The only big winner right now is gold: the “safe-haven” commodity has jumped nearly 4 percent. Nervous investors are also banking on silver, sovereign bonds and the Japanese yen.

It’s deja vu for analysts who watched markets nosedive after the UK surprised most by voting to leave the European Union. Election Night is already being compared to a “second Brexit.”