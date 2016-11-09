Search
November 09, 2016
November 02, 2016
November 09, 2016 News » National

Donald Trump is the Next President of the United States 

But Tuesday wasn't all bad for women whose names aren't Clinton

UPDATE: 11/9/16 4:50 AM MST

This was actually a not-entirely-horrible election night for women

So Hillary Clinton didn’t win the presidency, but plenty of other women had a better election night.

The organization Across Women’s Lives has been sharing the news throughtout the night:

UPDATE: 11/9/16 1:10 AM MST

'America will no longer settle for anything but the best'

Donald Trump has just finished delivering his victory speech in New York. It was triumphant but also conciliatory: He began by thanking Hillary Clinton, to whom he said the country owned "a major debt of service," then promised to be "president for all Americans."

"America will no longer settle for anything but the best," he said. "We must reclaim our country's destiny and dream big and bold and daring."

UPDATE: 11/9/16 12:40 AM MST

President-Elect Donald Trump: It’s official

The Associated Press has called the election for Donald Trump. He will be the 45th president of the United States.

UPDATE: 11/9/16 11:30 PM MST

Are we looking at a 'black swan' election?

As Donald Trump appears to take the lead, one phrase commentators keep coming back to is “black swan election.”

No, it’s nothing to do with Natalie Portman in a tutu (more’s the pity). It refers to a theory developed by Lebanese-American thinker Nassim Nicholas Taleb: He cites a Latin expression about something being “as rare as a black swan.” At the time, no one thought black swans existed. Except that they do.

In other words: Something that everyone thought was impossible might be entirely possible.

You probably get the metaphor by now.

UPDATE: 11/8/16 9:40 PM MST

Brexit, take 2? The world’s markets think so

With the battleground states of Ohio and Florida called for Donald Trump, and North Carolina looking likely, the world’s financial markets are contemplating the possibility that he might actually win this thing. And by “contemplating,” I mean “panicking wildly at.”

Here’s a snapshot of what's happening right now:

American and European markets are closed, but futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down to the tune of somewhere around 4 percent. Likewise futures for the S&P 500. Oil is losing value, too.

Meanwhile the Mexican peso is currently the lowest it has ever been against the dollar. The currency has lost nearly 12 percent in the past few hours. That’s because a Trump White House would cancel Mexico’s free trade agreements with the US, not to mention make it pay to build a massive border wall.

The only big winner right now is gold: the “safe-haven” commodity has jumped nearly 4 percent. Nervous investors are also banking on silver, sovereign bonds and the Japanese yen.

It’s deja vu for analysts who watched markets nosedive after the UK surprised most by voting to leave the European Union. Election Night is already being compared to a “second Brexit.”

