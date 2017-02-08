Don't Miss Mike Doughty in Boise on Feb. 9 at The Olympic 

As unique as he is prolific, musician Mike Doughty is unlike other artists of his ilk. For instance, he never seemed to float in a cloud of nostalgia on an untenable quest for bygone glory. Post-2000, Doughty was actually anti-Soul Coughing, the alt-rock band by which fans came to know and love the innovative artist.



Rather than fight or fall into them, Doughty seems to have come to terms with his demons (he even performs Soul Coughing songs). With fellow inventive act Wheatus opening, Doughty has been on the road supporting his latest release The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns (Snackbar, Oct. 2016).



Check out Doughty's Patreon page, this slew of Skyline Sessions and videos of recent shows. Then see him live in Boise on Thursday, Feb. 9 at The Olympic. It's an opportunity to see why fans did—and still do—love Doughty.



