February 15, 2017
February 15, 2017 Food & Drink » Beerguzzler

Dreaming of Spring ... Brews 

Warmer weather warrants spring-like selections

By
Spring into some new brews.

photo by Kelsey Hawes

Spring into some new brews.

We're finally into the big melt, and if the weather gurus are right, the daily temps from now on will rise above 40. I, for one, am ready to ignore the groundhog and welcome the approach of spring. With apologies to all the snow lovers, I'm happy to see the white stuff gone—and so are the grass-loving geese. Here are three brews to help you leave the winter blues behind.

Fremont Lush IPA, $1.59-$1.99

A two-finger, egg-white head tops this slightly hazy, golden pour. Floral hop aromas combine with juicy melon and citrus fruit. Lush is an apt descriptor for the palate where smooth, generous hops play against just sweet malt. Juicy melon, apricot and tropical fruit flavors mark this eminently quaffable brew that's springtime in a can. It's delicious.

Odell Runoff Red IPA, $1.69-$2.19

This IPA pours a scarlet-tinged amber with a thick creamy head that leaves a nice lacing. It has a lot of smooth, piney hops on the nose with touches of malt and citrus. There's a nice hit of hop bitterness up front, followed by soft malt, stone fruit and lightly sweet grapefruit. This well-balanced brew finishes with soft hops that linger.

Sockyeye Maibock, $1.59-$1.99

The thin head, the color of strongly brewed tea, is gone in the blink of an eye—Maibocks tend to be a lighter version of the bock style and are meant for spring. The aromas here are a mix of spicy milk chocolate and caramel, and the flavors follow suit with the addition of roasted malt, light hops and vanilla. This is a nice segue brew as we move into milder weather.

