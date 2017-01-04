Search
January 04, 2017 Arts & Culture » 1st Thursday

Drink Away the Chill 

By
Get your winter warmers right here.

123RF

Get your winter warmers right here.

Related Locations

Baby, it's cold outside, and few things thaw the frozen cockles of a wintry heart than cocktails. Recall summer at High Note Cafe (225 N. Fifth St.), where Megan Nelson starts a live music set at 6 p.m. While you're there, down $2 mimosas mixed with home-squeezed juice. At Solid Bar & Grill (405 S. Eighth St.), take in a local art show while noshing on free appetizers and tipping back two-for-one drinks and listening to live music. At Ha Penny Bridge Irish Pub (855 Broad St.), hear more live music and a 20-percent discount on, well, everything. The same discount applies on food and drinks at Happy Fish Sushi/Martini Bar (855 W. Broad St.), and there will be drink specials at The Mode Lounge (800 W. Idaho St.) and Chandlers (981 W. Grove St.). Cocktails are half off at Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria (800 W. Main St.) and bottles of Idaho wines are 25 percent off at Capitol Cellars (110 S. Fifth St.)

Times and locations vary, downtownboise.org.

