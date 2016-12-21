Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 21
December 21, 2016 Opinion » Note

Drink, Binge-Watch and be Merry 

By

As much as cozy homebound togetherness and fuzzy spiritual feelings of gratitude for a year well lived, the holiday season is about consuming stuff your doctor has told you not to and watching a grip of TV.

In honor of the impending holidays (and to preempt any "Christmas Warriors," the first night of Hanukkah falls on Dec. 24 this year and Kwanzaa, as always, is Dec. 26), this week, Boise Weekly devotes a good chunk of space to a pair of twin activities: drinking unhealthy drinks and binging on the boob-tube.

On Page 12, BW Screen Guru George Prentice unveils his annual Oscar Awards bracket, which offers his picks for the top films of the year and invites readers to play along with their own favorites for the coveted statuette.

On Page 18, Associate Publisher (and avowed Netflix junkie) Amy Atkins gives her rundown on some of the must-watch shows streaming over the holidays.

Feeling thirsty? We set a pair of our interns loose on the coffee houses of Boise to profile a cross-section of over-the-top coffee drinks perfect for keeping you going through all the rigamarole of the season. Find their buzz-worthy profiles on Page 20.

There are also a ton of holiday parties, concerts and events around town in the days leading up to and after the big holiday weekend, and you can find all the info you need starting on Page 7—however, you won't find it through our third-party On the Town app, as we've decided to discontinue the service in favor of our own events listings. Let us know if you have any questions.

Speaking of getting out and about, that's where we'll be—or anywhere other than BWHQ—after we close the office Thursday, Dec. 22-Monday, Jan. 2. We apologize (sorry, not sorry) for any inconvenience.

