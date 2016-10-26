Early Voting Tracking Toward Record-Breaking Numbers in Ada County 

Ada County Elections

Step right up and participate in democracy.

click to enlarge Ada County Elections

Boise City Hall: 150 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.)



Meridian City Hall: 33 E. Broadway Ave., Meridian (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.)



Eagle Senior Center: 312 E. State St., Eagle (Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.)



Ada County Elections: 400 Benjamin Lane, Suite 100, Boise (Monday–Friday, 7 a.m.–6 p.m.)



Oct. 26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Idaho Power, 1221 W. Idaho St., Boise



Oct. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Albertsons, 700 E. Avalon St., Kuna



Oct. 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Boise State University, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise



Oct. 31-Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Eight and Bannock streets, downtown Boise



As expected, Ada County elections officials say they're on track to break all previous early voting records. In the first week of early voting, Ada County registered more than 11,500 ballots cast by early voters.The previous daily average record in the 2012 general election was about 900 early ballots, while this year the average is more than 2,000 early voters per day. Additionally, Ada County mailed out more than 24,000 absentee ballots and that number continues to rise as well. The final day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 28.In August,reported on something called "food truck voting," whereby a food truck-like mobile unit would be rolled out to businesses and neighborhoods throughout Ada County, making early voting even easier for citizens."There's every reason to believe that we'll see a record number of early voters," Ada County Deputy Clerk Phil McGrane said at the time.Now there are five possible locations for early voting through the next couple of weeks:Here is the remaining schedule for the mobile voting unit: