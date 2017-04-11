Hop to It: Here are Some Suggestions for Easter Brunch/Dinner in Boise 

Angell’s Bar and Grill— A daytime buffet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a create your own omelet station, Belgian waffle station and meat-carving station. Easter-themed buffet dishes include deviled eggs, asparagus quiche and Norwegian-style salmon. The buffet is $35 for adults and $18 for kids ages 6-12. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., a special dinner menu will include items of varying prices such as Easter Thai soup, seafood pasta and stuffed lamb. Reservations are required. 208-342-4900 , angellsbarandgrill.com.





Asiago's— A menu has not yet been released, but the restaurant plans to serve a special brunch from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 208-336-5552 , asiagos.com.





Bacon— Along with their regular menu, seafood specials will be served from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with varying prices. Reservations are not required. 208-387-3553, berryhillbacon.com.





Brickyard— The brunch buffet will contain a number of indulgences, including creme brulee French toast, crab and eggs Benedict, omelet bar, chef-carved New York strip roast and Belgian waffle station. Served from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $27 for adults and teens, $15 for kids ages 5-12, and free for kids 4 and under. 208-287-2121, brickyardboise.com.





Cottonwood Grille— Make reservations for a brunch menu consisting of a variety of entrees, salads and drinks. Prices vary. 208-333-9800 , cottonwoodgrille.com.





Emilio's— An omelet bar, Belgian waffle bar and meat-carving stations will accompany Easter buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a separate seafood area with delicacies such as Alaskan king crab legs, poached jumbo prawns and fresh-shucked Pacific oysters. Mimosas and champagne will also be served. $38 for adults, $34 for seniors and $16 for kids. Reservations now being accepted. 208-333-8002 , emiliosboise.com.





Marie Callender's— An all-you-can-eat Easter brunch will include a carving station, create-your-own omelet, Belgian waffle bar, fresh fruit, soup and salad bar, bakery items, and coffee or orange juice. $9 for kids and $17 for adults. 208-375-7744, mariecallenders.com.





Melting Pot— A select four-course dinner will include loaded baked potato cheddar or world champion fondue, California or Melting Pot house salad, a variety of delicious entrees and a chocolate fondue or your choice. $33 for adults and $8 for kids. 208-343-8800 , meltingpot.com.





Richard's— In addition to the regular brunch menu, egg specials will be served from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including eggs Benedict with crab and asparagus salad with poached eggs on top. Bottomless mimosas will be available for $15. Dinner will be served from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., which includes regular menu items and additional specials. 208-472-1463 , richardsboise.com.





Riverside Grill— Brunch will be served in the hotel ballroom from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a buffet that will include honey-glazed ham, prime rib, salmon, eggs Benedict and desserts. Easter egg hunts for kids are schedule for 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The buffet is $37 for adults, $27 for seniors ages 65 and up, $15 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. Reservations are required. 208-331-4990 , riversideboise.com.





Sofia's Greek Bistro— Now taking orders on loaves of "Tsoureki" until Wednesday night. Made yearly by the bistro, these Greek Easter bread loaves are $12 each and can be picked up on Saturday to be enjoyed Easter morning. 208-853-0844, sofiasgreekbistro.com.





36th Street Bistro—Along with the regular menu, the bistro will be serving a special dish of spinach and red pepper frittata with sauteed mushrooms and sun dried tomato sour cream. The dish will be available Saturday, April 15 and Easter Day. Reservations are recommended. 208-433-5108, 36streetgardencenter.com.



Plenty of Boise restaurants will be hosting special Easter Sunday menus to mark the holiday. Here's a list to get you started on planning your holiday brunch or dinner: