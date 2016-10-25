Eastern Idaho Family Sues City of Rexburg After Baby is Severely Burned 

click to enlarge
The mayor of Rexburg concedes "an unfortunate accident occurred" in August 2014 when heat packs applied by a paramedic burned a newborn baby, adding "we are sorry it happened," but an Idaho family is moving forward with its lawsuit against the city.
KIDK-TV reports
both the city of Rexburg and paramedic are being sued for gross negligence.
Court records indicate two ambulances were dispatched to the Rexburg home of Michael and Jenise Porter on Aug. 12, 2014, as Jenise was going into labor. Records also show the newborn showed signs of distress, prompting a Rexburg Fire Department paramedic to cover the baby girl in foil wrap, blankets and heat packs before rushing to Madison Memorial Hospital. The Porters say their newborn sustained second-degree burns, requiring intensive care treatment for 24 weeks.
KIDK-TV reports, according to the paramedic's court affidavit, he was following protocol and the heat packs were never applied to the baby's skin. Meanwhile, Rexburg city officials said they're fighting the lawsuit, arguing the first responder's actions "were within the standard of care."
A court hearing is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 15.