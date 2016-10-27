Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 26
October 27, 2016 News » Citydesk

Eastern Idaho Teen Charged With Brandishing Weapon at School 

click to enlarge Rigby High School - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • Rigby High School
The Idaho Falls Post Register reports a 17-year-old eastern Idaho student is in custody after, police say, he wielded a handgun in the Rigby High School parking lot.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reports the incident occurred during the lunch hour at Rigby High on Oct. 25. According to witnesses, the suspect showed the gun to several students, but the incident was not reported to authorities until Oct. 26. Detectives then took the suspect into custody.

"He will be charged, but not as an adult," Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson told the Post Register. Anderson said the gun was not fired, and no one was harmed. 
