Egyptology: The Tomb of Tutankhamun 

Halloween may be over but if your interest in the dead isn't, head over to the College of Idaho to learn more about King Tutankhamun, the world's most famous mummy. As part of the College of Idaho Community Learning lecture series, Jan Summers Duffy, an archeologist and Egyptologist, is hosting a class on the famous boy king, in which she'll talk about Tut's discovery, his impact on the world and her research on DNA and artifacts from his tomb. Summers Duffy writes for Ancient Egypt magazine and given that she has worked on several Egyptian excavations, the class is a rare opportunity to get scientific insight into a fascinating area of human history. The class is open to people high school age and above. Register online at collegeofidaho.edu/community-learning.

6-8 p.m. $19. College of Idaho, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. 208-459-5188, collegeofidaho.edu