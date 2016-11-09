Election Results 2016: 'No' to CWI Bond, 'Yes' to HJR 5 

click to enlarge Peeradach Rattanakoses,123RF

Trustees at the College of Western Idaho will need to press the reset button on their efforts to convince voters to help them fund expansion plans.Not nearly enough Ada County votes were secured to reach the 2/3rds majority needed to approve CWI's massive $180 million bond, with only 59 percent casting ballots to affirm the measure. Only in precincts in Boise's North End did more than 66.6 percent of voters approve of the bond. Things were worse in Canyon County, where only 56 percent of the voters were in favor. CWI officials said the general obligation bond would have helped fund construction of new facilities for their existing Canyon County campus and their plans for a new Boise campus near the greenbelt.Statewide, Idaho voters approved HJR 5 by a 55-45 percent tally, giving the Idaho Legislature authority to change or even reject rules created by executive branch agencies.Twin Falls attorney Robyn Brody defeated outgoing Sen. Curt McKenzie (R-Nampa) in the race for a seat on the Idaho Supreme Court. Brody beat McKenzie by 40,615 votes, a 7.4 percent margin. The two were forced into an Election Day runoff when neither was able to secure 50 percent of the vote in the May primary. Brody will replace outgoing Chief Justice Jim Jones, who will retire in January after 12 years on Idaho's high court.In Ada County, Boise City Councilman TJ Thomson was defeated by Republican challenger Rick Visser for the open seat on the Ada County Commission vacated by outgoing Commissioner Rick Yzaguirre. Visser won by 13,707 votes. Thomson held strong majorities in the city of Boise, but Visser swamped him in western and southern precincts of the county.Meanwhile, incumbent Ada County Highway District Commissioner Rebecca Arnold pushed back a challenge from former Boise City Councilman David Eberle. Arnold won by 2,595 votes. Another ACHD incumbent, Sara Baker, held off two challengers, Rick Just and Mike Tracy in her re-election.