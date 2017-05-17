Election Results: Muchow, Kloc Win Seats in GBAD Election 

click to enlarge
-
George Prentice
-
Hy Kloc and Kristin Muchow were each elected to the GBAD Board May 16.
More than 13,000 ballots were cast Tuesday in the election for two positions
on the Greater Boise Auditorium District
board of directors. Four candidates competed for the open seats—a significant jump turnout compared to previous GBAD elections.
Kristin Muchow
, who hadn't run for any office since she was in high school, led the pack with 5,294 votes, or 39.6 percent of the vote. Incumbent GBAD board member (and Idaho Democratic House member) Hy Kloc
came in second with 5,110 votes, or 38.3 percent of the vote. Fellow incumbent Judy Peavey-Derr was ousted after coming in third, garnering 1,869 votes (14 percent) and challenger Scott Mecham trailed the pack with 1,084 votes (8.1 percent). Muchow and Kloc are set to be sworn into office at a GBAD meeting slated for Monday, June 26.
A number of other elections and initiatives
were on the ballot Tuesday across the Gem State:
- Voters in the cities of Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley approved the extension of a 1 percent local option property tax on hotels, food and beverage and ski lift tickets to help fund the Friedman Memorial Airport.
- In Canyon County, Allison Westfall, Kim Rost and Mike Fuller were elected to the Nampa School Board; Lisa Bevington and Marisela Pesina were voted onto the Caldwell School Board; and Aleisha McConkie and Briggs Miller were elected to the Middleton School Board.
- Bonds and levies passed around the Treasure Valley, including in the Boise, West Ada, Kuna, Parma and Vallivue school districts.
- In eastern Idaho, Bonneville County voters approved a new taxing district designed to convert Eastern Idaho Technical College into a two-year community college. The tax increase, which supporters said would amount to about $13.37 a year on $100,000 of taxable property, passed with 71.4 percent of the vote.