Energize Boise Celebration 

In 2014, Boise leaders kicked off a new program to improve the city neighborhood by neighborhood—beginning with a slate of projects in the Vista Avenue area. Two years later, the Energize Boise effort is showcasing a range of new projects being led by residents across the city.

If you're inspired to get on the Energize bandwagon, the event will also walk attendees through ways they can use the new Neighborhood Toolbox developed by the Energize Our Neighborhoods team.

Continuing in the spirit of civic pride, Boise Mayor Dave Bieter will present the Good Neighbor Awards, bestowed on residents nominated by their neighbors for going out of their way to make life a little better in the City of Trees.