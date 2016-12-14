Search
Wed. Dec. 14
December 14, 2016

Equality Rocks, Dec. 16, The Olympic 

Jimmy Sinn The Bastard Kinn

click to enlarge JIMMY SINN THE BASTARD KINN
  • Jimmy Sinn The Bastard Kinn

    Equality Rocks @ The Olympic

    Fri., Dec. 16, 8-11:45 p.m. $5

Hot Dog Sandwich lost its State Street headquarters in 2013, but the venerable Boise punk rock band/comic book powerhouse is still very much part of the local scene.

Proving you can't keep a good (hot) dog down, Hot Dog Sandwich has appeared at or presented several special events since it moved to its online home, including Equality Rocks, set for Friday, Dec. 16 at The Olympic.

Along with the eponymous Hot Dog, Equality Rocks features a raft of punk, rock and sundry artists "uniting for a night of love and solidarity to honor, celebrate and promote equal rights for the LGBTQ community."

Featuring Jimmy Sinn and the Bastard Kinn, Ben the Drunken Poet, The Jerkwadz, Freedom Machine and Hot Dog Sandwich with Nate Tate, proceeds benefit the Pride Foundation.

Hit up this show and you'll be proud you did.

