Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
March 22, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Eric Church, March 24, Taco Bell Arena 

listenhere_ericchurch.jpg

Courtesy Eric Church

Treefort Music Fest seems to own music happenings in Boise this week but instead of detracting from non TFM-related shows, it creates a kind of buzz that prompts people who might not be regular concert goers to seek out a live show. That said, country musician Eric Church always attracts a crowd. A big crowd.

Church, whose 2014-2015 tour saw unprecedented attendance numbers at arenas across the United States, is incorporating some new concepts on his current 60-city Holdin' My Own Tour, that may see him breaking his own records. For one, he's not touring with any support: Fans get two hourlong sets of Church and the Eric Church Band (with a intermission in between). Two, Church wanted to make sure his fan club—the Church Choir—wasn't undercut by scalpers, so presale tickets were only available to members. Church's camp overhauled the pre-sale and on-sale ticket systems and, to ensure some smart hacker didn't discover a workaround, they vowed to cancel any ill-gotten gains. Church and Co. have kept their promise: markets around the U.S. reported more than 25,000 tickets purchased by scalpers. Amen.

