Esther Simplot Park Opens in Boise 

Esther Simplot Park
City of Boise
Esther Simplot Park joins Julia Davis, Ann Morrison and Kathryn Albertson parks in Boise's "ribbon of jewels."
The new open space, featuring ponds covering more than half the 55-acre property, was built in partnership with the J.R. Simplot Foundation and is named for the matriarch of the Simplot family.
Picnic shelters, grassy areas, a playground and restrooms also fill the park, but the overriding element is the acreage of ponds that will provide a buffer to absorb high water during flood season and help reduce runoff pollution through much of the year. The site is also adjacent to the Boise River Park, and serves as a centerpiece to the city's West End neighborhood revitalization.
Construction of the park hit an unexpected snag in 2015
when, during the excavation of its ponds, a variety of industrial debris was found buried on the property. The debris, which included scrap concrete, drums containing petroleum products and even an automobile, were a legacy of the site’s past as an industrial area.
