Eureka! Comes to Eighth Street, Joins 'Restaurant Row' 

click to enlarge Harrison Berry

Eureka brings its booze, beer and burger model to Boise.

Bryan Forcina has been cooking since he was a kid, but he’s trading in his chef’s whites for the dress shirts and ties more befitting his new role as general manager of Eureka!, opening Monday, Sept. 19, in the space between Pie Hole and Freak Alley on Eighth Street (the address, however, is 800 W. Idaho St., Ste. 120).

“I really wanted to challenge myself and keep progressing in my career, so I decided to take a big opportunity and a big chance,” said Forcina, who is coming to Eureka! from Ruth's Chris Steak House, where he served as executive chef.

The Boise location will be the 21st for the California-based chain since it was founded in 2009, which is a good indicator of its success—as is landing on the Breakout Brands of 2015 list from Nation’s Restaurant News. Eureka! Boise will feature 40 craft-beer taps, small-batch spirits (with a focus on whiskey), and a scratch-kitchen American menu with uncommon options like osso buco riblets, truffle cheese fries, fried-chicken sliders, lobster tacos and a variety of burgers.

“About 50 percent of our food sales [will be] gourmet burgers. [Our] beef patties are off-the-charts delicious,” Forcina said. “It’s ‘never-ever,’ so it has never ever had hormones or antibiotics. It’s all grass-fed with a vegetarian finish.”

Topping the restaurant’s deluxe burgers are ingredients de rigueur on many upscale-casual eatery menus, plus some innovative touches. For example, one burger is dressed in fig marmalade, goat cheese, bacon, arugula, red onions, tomato and spicy Deschutes Black Butte Porter mustard made in-house.

Eureka! is holding a job fair, encouraging “passionate people to serve those hungry to discover a local blend of America's best,” to stop by through Friday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday and apply. Visit eurekarestaurantgroup.com for more info.