Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 12
This Week
Breew Times Tue. Oct. 11
Last Issue

October 12, 2016 Music » Listen Here

Ex-Cult, Oct. 12, Neurolux 

By

Related Events

  • Ex-Cult @ Neurolux

    • Wed., Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. $8 adv., $10 door
    • Buy from TicketWeb

Related Locations

click to enlarge EX-CULT/TUMBLR
  • Ex-Cult/Tumblr
Memphis, Tenn.-based Ex-Cult returns to Boise tonight with its impeccable brand of white-knuckle, fist-pumping punk rock.

The band has been touring and recording non-stop since its 2012 self-titled debut on Goner Records, except for a minor hiatus when frontman and lyricist Chris Shaw joined Ty Segall and Charles Moothart of Fuzz for GOGGS (In the Red Records, 2016).

Firing on all cylinders in support of its third full-length—as well as Segall-produced Negative Growth (In The Red, 2016)—Ex-Cult offers 28 minutes of the usual Wire-esque hardcore punk, highlighted with a production that sonically captures paranoia, disgust and anger. Imagine a brooding ’80s synth album sans synth and coming at you like a 6-year-old throwing sand in your face.

As Shaw described the album: “In the year of the snitch, there are forces beyond your control that keep you up at night. Ghost notions that swirl around your room while you sleep. Your own pillow laughing right in your face while you fight for an hour of rest. There are voices that whisper from the corner, telling you everything you never wanted to hear. Negative Growth, our third album, is dedicated to fear and deception.”


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Neurolux

More by Jeffrey C. Lowe

Readers also liked…

More Listen Here »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Latest in Listen Here

  • Anthrax, Oct. 15, Revolution

    Anthrax, Oct. 15, Revolution

    With relentless rhythms and guts-shredding solos, it’s one of the most influential metal groups out there and a member of the Big Four: Anthrax, Megadeth, Metallica and Slayer.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • The Monkees, Oct. 19, Morrison Center

    The Monkees, Oct. 19, Morrison Center

    The surviving Monkees recently released their first album in 20 years, Good Times! (Rhino Entertainment, May 2016), featuring new music from Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard.
    • by George Prentice
    • Oct 12, 2016
  • Steve Fulton, October 14 at Sapphire Room

    Steve Fulton, October 14 at Sapphire Room

    As owner of AudioLab and a session musician, Fulton has spent untold hours in the studio over the past decade, but always working on someone else’s music not anymore.
    • by BW Staff
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Ringworm @ The Shredder

    • Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m. $15
    • Buy Tickets

  • Brian Dolzani @ High Note Cafe

    • Wed., Oct. 12, 7 p.m. FREE

  • The Go Rounds @ Flying M Coffeegarage

    • Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m. $5
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation