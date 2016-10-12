Ex-Cult, Oct. 12, Neurolux 

click to enlarge
Memphis, Tenn.-based Ex-Cult
returns to Boise tonight with its impeccable brand of white-knuckle, fist-pumping punk rock.
The band has been touring and recording non-stop since its 2012 self-titled debut on Goner Records, except for a minor hiatus when frontman and lyricist Chris Shaw joined Ty Segall and Charles Moothart of Fuzz for GOGGS
(In the Red Records, 2016).
Firing on all cylinders in support of its third full-length—as well as Segall-produced Negative Growth
(In The Red, 2016)—Ex-Cult offers 28 minutes of the usual Wire-esque hardcore punk, highlighted with a production that sonically captures paranoia, disgust and anger. Imagine a brooding ’80s synth album sans synth and coming at you like a 6-year-old throwing sand in your face.
As Shaw described the album: “In the year of the snitch, there are forces beyond your control that keep you up at night. Ghost notions that swirl around your room while you sleep. Your own pillow laughing right in your face while you fight for an hour of rest. There are voices that whisper from the corner, telling you everything you never wanted to hear. Negative Growth
, our third album, is dedicated to fear and deception.”