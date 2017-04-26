Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 26
April 26, 2017 Arts & Culture » Culture

Experience Idaho Expo 

Relighting "the joy to live in Idaho."

Make the most of your own private Idaho with the Experience Idaho Expo. The event at Expo Idaho in Garden City showcases all the best products, services and activities in the Gem State, bringing together the resources both natives and newcomers need to take advantage of both urban and rural living.

Whether it's camping, fishing, rafting or roller skating, decorating, shopping, hitting the theater or simply getting a lay of the land, the all-day expo Saturday, April 29, has it all. Catch demonstrations, participate in activities, check out the vendors, get samples and more to explore everything—literally—that Idaho has to offer.

With a mission to "relight the joy to live in Idaho," it's hard to imagine not getting enthused about the 43rd state. Kids 6 and under are free.

