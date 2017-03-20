Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
Last Issue

March 20, 2017 News » Citydesk

'Faith-Healing' Bill Passes Through Idaho Senate Panel on 5-4 Vote 

By
click to enlarge RYAN JOHNSON
  • Ryan Johnson
Faith, particularly Christianity, was a main topic of discussion early Monday at the Idaho Statehouse.
With legislative leadership hoping to wrap up the 2017 session by week's end, lawmakers wrestled with one of the most controversial issues of this or any other session: faith healing.

Senate Bill 1182 would edit existing Idaho laws that allow families to use their faith as a reason not to seek traditional medical care for their children. The proposed measure would allow judges to intervene in so-called faith healing cases, but would not alter Idaho's religious exemptions—keeping some families from being charged with neglect or abuse.

"I think we have found a way to introduce a bill to offend everybody," said Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis (R-Idaho Falls). "I've heard a lot of opposition to this bill that it doesn't go far enough. Well, we can't get that bill passed. I've been here for a while and I think I know how to count votes."

More than 30 citizens signed up to testify before the Senate State Affairs Committee but the panel only heard from nine, cited the tight turn-around time to get the bill in front of the full Senate and possibly the House.

"This bill would allow even more Idaho parents to use prayer as an excuse to avoid the medical needs of their children," said Linda Martin, one of the citizens who testified Monday morning. "If you allow this bill to pass, it will be responsible for the deaths of generations of children."

The bill also got pushback from some members of the Followers of Christ Church, which dismisses traditional medical treatment versus what they say is the power of prayer. Members of the church told lawmakers that Followers of Christ were being specifically persecuted for their beliefs.

"We believe that medications impact our eternity. It should be left to families on how to protect their children," said Nathan Kangas, a Followers of Christ member. "What kind of nation or state are we becoming when you go to prison for trusting in God?"

Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett (D-Ketchum) argued that the bill "further muddied the issue of parental rights," adding, "This doesn't solve everything. It makes more conflict. I can't support this."

Ultimately the committee voted 5-4 to approve the bill, sending it to the full Senate for consideration. Those voting "no" included Stennett, and Sens. Cherie Buckner-Webb (D-Boise), Chuck Winder (R-Boise) and Patti Anne Lodge (R-Huston).

"I think this bill comes as close as we can come right now to intervene on behalf of the children," said committee chair Sen. Jeff Siddoway (R-Terreton). "If we go too far, we already know it wouldn't be successful."
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Faith Healing

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

  • March 20, 2017: What to Know

    March 20, 2017: What to Know

    Spring officially arrives, Trump tweets, identifying the BPD officers in the Foothills shooting and Disney studio has another massive hit.
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 20, 2017
  • March 19, 2017: What to Know

    March 19, 2017: What to Know

    A Boise Foothills fatal shooting, another White House intruder, mourning the loss of Chuck Berry and the Boise State gymnastics team three-peat.
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 19, 2017
  • March 17, 2017: What to Know

    March 17, 2017: What to Know

    St. Patrick's Day, a toddler in State Street, Hewlett-Packard and North Korea, all in your daily headline roundup.
    • by Harrison Berry
    • Mar 17, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation