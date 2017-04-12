When the organizers of Fandemonium 2017 describe their 13th annual event as an "entertainment expo ... celebrating all things media culture," they aren't kidding. Marvel at the number of contests, workshops, panel discussions, parties, demonstrations, video and tabletop gaming events, exhibitors and honored guests featured at the Wyndham Garden hotel in Boise. From Friday, April 14-Sunday, April 16 you can learn how to crochet "Zombie Survival Style," take part in a K-Pop cosplay dance party, share "Anime That Scarred Me for Life" or hit the hay with a Homestuck sleepover—and that's just a taste of what's going down the first day.

The tagline for this year's Fandemonium is "Fight For The Future," but with admission starting at $12, it might well be "fight for a ticket."