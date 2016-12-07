Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
December 07, 2016 Arts » Lit

Fear of the Deep Book Signing 

Troy Passey

    Elisabeth Sharp McKetta and Troy Passey: Fear of the Deep Book Signing @ Rediscovered Books

    Sun., Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m. FREE

Though artists often work in solitude, a collaboration can expose another side of an artist and highlight individual talents—the case with Fear of the Deep (Elisabeth Sharp McKetta LLC, Nov. 2016), a new coffee table book by local poet Elisabeth Sharp McKetta and local writer/painter Troy Passey.

Fear of the Deep is text and images on a theme: "the ocean and how words become lifeboats." Passey's stark, simple designs serve as a kind of substrate for McKetta's text and vice versa, creating both beautiful singular expressions and a captivating whole.

McKetta and Passey will work together again Sunday, Dec. 11 for a book signing at Rediscovered Books. For more information on the book, visit fearofthedeep.com or learn more about the artists at elisabethsharpmcketta.com and troypasseyart.com.

